Kaia Gerber Says Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Is Someone She 'Can Trust'

Kaia Gerber is opening up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi.

The 19-year-old model covers the June/July issue of Vogue, and in her accompanying interview with the magazine, she gets candid about the qualities she loves about her handsome beau. Gerber and 23-year-old Elordi first sparked romance rumors in September 2020 and became Instagram official last November.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," says Gerber, who now splits her time between her parents’ place in Malibu and Elordi’s house in the Hollywood Hills. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

Gerber also loves that she can go to Elordi for anything, including advice on acting. ET reported last month that the brunette beauty will be starring in season 10 of American Horror Story, while Elordi has starred in movies and TV shows like The Kissing Booth and Euphoria.

"He's a great person for me to go to because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don't have," she explains. "So I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource.'"

Back in November, Elordi spoke with Vanity Fair about his ideal date, telling the outlet that it would be "a night in Paris with wine, and you’re dressed to the nines."

He also addressed what it's like being in the public eye and dating another celebrity. Prior to Gerber, Elordi dated his Kissing Booth co-star, Joey King.

"You want it to be genuine and real and have all the feelings of what you read in 1920s literature, but when people are watching and talking about it, it makes it a little bit difficult," he said at the time.

Elordi shared similar sentiments in a July 2020 interview with ET. "Just even the fact that somebody you don't know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it's got nothing to do with me, you know," he said. "Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it's kind of how it feels."

"Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me," he added. "It just doesn't affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it."

