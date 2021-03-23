Kaia Gerber is the latest addition to the American Horror Story cast! The series' executive producer, Ryan Murphy, made the announcement via Instagram Tuesday, saying that he's "very excited" to have the 19-year-old model join the AHS family.

"Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family. #AHS10 #AHSFX," Murphy wrote alongside a photo of Gerber.

Gerber will be joining an already star-studded cast for season 10 that includes Macaulay Culkin, along with veteran AHS stars Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Lily Rabe and Sarah Paulson.

Over the weekend, Murphy also shared season 10's title with an eerie black-and-white clip of waves washing up on the sand. "The title of American Horror Story 10 is Double Feature," the clip reads. "Two horrifying stories…one season. One by the sea…One by the sand. More to come…"

Murphy first shared a sneak peek look at Culkin and Grossman on the set of American Horror Story: Double Feature earlier this month. "Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten. #AHS10 #AHS," he teased at the time.

The photo was taken on the beaches of Provincetown, Massachusetts, where the new season will take place. One day later, Murphy gave fans another glimpse of what to expect from Double Feature by posting a photo of a dark street with two tall, creepy creatures.

As we patiently await to hear more details on the latest installment, watch the video below for more on AHS.

