Ryan Murphy just announced the cast for American Horror Story season 10, and it’s a doozy. The new installment includes some of the franchise’s longtime veterans, as well as one unexpected newcomer to Murphy’s television universe.

Macaulay Culkin, who recently appeared on the cover of Esquire and in an episode of Hulu’s Dollface, joins returning stars Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Lily Rabe and Sarah Paulson.

Notably, Paulson and Peters are returning to the franchise after having to sit season nine out. Filming 1984 conflicted with Paulson’s other Murphy series, Ratched, while Peters seemingly wanted a break from the series. The ninth installment marked the first time either actor missed out on a season of American Horror Story.

Bates also returns to the franchise for the first time since Apocalypse, which saw her reprise her villainous Coven role opposite Porter, who was coming off an Emmy nomination for her breakout appearance on Cult. Meanwhile, Ross, Lourd, Wittrock, Grossman and Rabe are all returning after appearing on last year's 1984.

In a moody Instagram video set to Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night,” each of the cast members' names appeared over a black-and-white video of the beach. No others details about season 10 have been formally announced.

The casting news comes shortly after the award-winning anthology series co-created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk was renewed for three additional seasons by FX. The series was previously renewed for a 10th season, which is slated to air sometime in 2020. The new seasons come after the success of American Horror Story’s ninth installment, 1984, and will extend the show’s run to at least 13 seasons.

