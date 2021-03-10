Ryan Murphy is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the next season of American Horror Story. Murphy shared a photo from the set of season 10 on Instagram Tuesday featuring Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman in fury, winter coats, standing arm and arm with a slight smirk on their faces.

"Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten. #AHS10 #AHS," Murphy teased.

The photo was taken on the beaches of Provincetown, Massachusetts, where the latest season will take place. Murphy shared a clue at the backdrop for AHS season 10 last May, showing off the East Coast beach.

"American Horror Story. Clue," he wrote at the time.

Last February, the show's executive producer shared another teaser for the show's highly anticipated return, simply captioning the video, "#AHSSEASON10."

That some month, ET reported that Culkin would be joining returning stars Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson and Grossman.

Notably, Paulson and Peters are returning to the franchise after having to sit season 9 out.

Bates also returns to the franchise for the first time since Apocalypse, which saw her reprise her villainous Coven role opposite Porter, who was coming off an Emmy nomination for her breakout appearance on Cult. Meanwhile, Ross, Lourd, Wittrock, Grossman and Rabe are all returning after appearing on last year's 1984.

