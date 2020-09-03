Jacob Elordi Goes Out to Dinner With Kaia Gerber: Pics

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are spending some time together under quarantine. The two were snapped together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old Kissing Booth 2 star arrived at the restaurant at 9 p.m. and left two hours later. Kaia kept it casual in a black top, jeans and boots, as she carried her dog while wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Elordi also wore a mask and sported a Bug's Bunny T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. According to an eyewitness, the two left together in Elordi's Range Rover and went to her home.

MEGA

MEGA

Elordi was last linked to his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. In February, an eyewitness told ET the two "appeared more than friends" as they went grocery shopping together in Los Angeles. As for Gerber, she dated Pete Davidson late last year and they split in January.

ET spoke with Elordi and his Kissing Booth 2 co-star and real-life ex, Joey King, in June, when they talked about the pressures of dating in the public eye. Elordi said he pays no attention to people's speculation about his love life.

"Just even the fact that somebody you don't know knows your name could be quite disembodying," Elordi said. "But then eventually, for me personally, it's got nothing to do with me, you know. Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it's kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn't affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it."

