Kaitlyn Bristowe Continues 'DWTS' Hot Streak With Sizzling Samba

Kaitlyn Bristowe's hot streak continues! The former Bachelorette delivered another sizzling performance on Monday night's Dancing With the Stars.

Kaitlyn gushed about her love for Justin Bieber ahead of her dance -- and definitely did him proud. She and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, wowed with a Samba to the pop star's song, "Sorry."

Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough -- who were all big fans of the pair's performance last week -- praised Kaitlyn and Artem for another solid dance.

"I am sorry, because that was fantastic!" Derek said. "That was a clinic of a Samba."

"I'm a Belieber too. I Belieb in you," Bruno added.

Carrie Ann said it was "well executed," but she wasn't "super impressed." "Boo all you want, people," she said to the non-existence audience. "I'm trying to call out more."

Artem and Kaitlyn received a score of 27/30.

Kaitlyn teased on Instagram on Saturday that fans might see her fall on her "a**" during this week's episode.

"I fell on my ass mid dance today, and cried on camera. (I think I’m just so tired and want to be here so bad)," she wrote. "So Jason is treating me to red wine and PASTA. My fav combo, (besides McDonald’s and a DC). He’s like my third golden retriever. Loyal, sweet, and V cute."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev Tease '80s Night' Plans

Peta Murgatroyd Says She Had to Rush to Therapy After 'DWTS'

'DWTS': Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess React to Elimination

'DWTS’: Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tendonitis Injury Won’t Stop Her From Competing This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery