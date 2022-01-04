Kaitlyn Bristowe is walking down the aisle in 2022. The Bachelorette alum spoke to ET's Lauren Zima while at rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars' upcoming tour about putting her dancing shoes on again and her upcoming wedding to fiancé Jason Tartick.

"I was like, Jason, we got to lock down a wedding planner because once I'm gone, I'm not gonna be able to do much and I'm not too picky about things," Bristowe said about getting some details about her upcoming nuptials in order before heading out on tour with the DWTS crew. "I'll let the wedding planner, as long as I trust them, do their thing, so hopefully that will make it easier."

The couple, who got engaged in May 2021, are planning to tie the knot in October of this year.

"We think we are going to do it in Nashville," the 36-year-old reality TV star shared. "October of 2022."

As far as a the size of their wedding, Bristowe and Tartick are going big.

"I wanted small always, but Jason's convinced me to go big," Bristowe revealed. "But then, 'Mr. Finance' Jason was like, budgeting, and he's like, 'Maybe we go smaller?'"

While the couple has less than a year to go before their big day, Bristowe admitted to ET that she doesn't have anything else locked down just yet for their upcoming wedding.

It's not the only thing Bristowe's been working on. She and her former partner, Artem Chigvintsev, have been preparing for DWTS' cross-country tour after not dancing for over a year. The season 29 winner told ET it "feels right" to be back on the dance floor.

"Feels right," she shared. "Back in the swing," Chigvinstev, who joined the interview added.

But it hasn't been so easy to get back into the swing of things.

"It's not like riding a bike, I've learned that," Bristowe revealed before getting some props from her partner.

"She's getting back pretty fast," Chigvinstev confirmed.

The couple has been rehearsing for a year ahead of the tour, which will see them going across the United States to show off their best dance moves. Bristowe, who shared she was excited just to be dancing in any capacity, told ET she was thrilled to get the call to join the tour.

"When I first got to be on Dancing With the Stars and then I thought, once I won the mirror ball, I'm like okay, well I did it, I am hanging up the dancing shoes again, and then when they called me to do the tour, I was like, 'I'll pay you to be there,'" she explained.

This year's champs, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, will also be on the tour, and while she's looking forward to sharing the stage with this season's winners, Bristowe said she can't help but feel a little competitive.

"I was gonna lie and say no, but I'm competitive," Bristowe admitted. "I'm like, a little bit, 'cause he's good."

"He's good, and I have a feeling you'll be standing on the sidelines when he's doing freestyle, being like, I know this, I can do this," Chigvinstev said of his partner's competitive nature.

"I'll just come out like, 'Look at me,'" Bristowe joked.

Tickets for the Dancing With the Stars tour, which kicks off Jan. 7, are on sale now at dwtstour.com.

