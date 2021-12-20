Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Finale Is 'Difficult' (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing some Bachelorette secrets ahead of Tuesday's epic finale. ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the reality TV star during rehearsals for the upcoming Dancing With the Stars tour where she dished on the "difficult decision" Michelle Young has to make on Tuesday night's finale.

"So, we told Michelle at the beginning to like, surrender to falling in love with more than one person and she really did that right up until the end. So, I think it's gonna be a really really difficult decision for her," Bristowe, whose been co-hosting the season with Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams, revealed. "So, I think that's what you have to look forward to."

"She's genuinely in love with two people," she continued.

But, as we all know, Young has to choose just one man to get engaged to and hopefully start a life with. When asked how well Bristowe would grade the teacher on breaking someone's heart, the 36-year-old television personality gave her an "A."

"She handled it, well I'll give her an 'A,'" Bristowe said.

Bristowe, who has been busy helping guide Young on her journey for love, is taking her talents on the road with the DWTS tour. The season 29 winner shared what it's like to be back on the dance floor and back with her dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

"Feels right," she shared. "Back in the swing," Chigvinstev, who joined the interview added.

But it hasn't been so easy to get back onto the dance floor.

"It's not like riding a bike I've learned that," Bristowe revealed before getting some props from her partner,

"She's getting back pretty fast," Chigvinstev confirmed.

The couple have been rehearsing for a year ahead of the tour, which will see them ahead across the United States to show off their best dance moves.

Bristowe, who shared she was excited just to be dancing in any capacity, told ET she was thrilled to get the call to join the tour.

"When I first got to be on Dancing With the Stars and then I thought, once I won the mirror ball, I'm like okay, well I did it, I am hanging up the dancing shoes again, and then when they called me to do the tour, I was like, 'I'll pay you to be there.'" she explained.

This year's champs, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, will also be on the tour, and while she's looking forward to sharing the stage with the season winners, Bristowe said she can't help but feel a little competitive.

"I was gonna lie and say no, but I'm competitive," Bristowe admitted. "I'm like, a little bit, 'cause he's good."

"He's good, and I have a feeling you'll be standing on the sidelines when he's doing freestyle, being like, I know this, I can do this," Chigvinstev said of his partner's competitive nature.

"I'll just come out like, 'Look at me,'" Bristowe joked.

Tickets for the Dancing With the Stars tour, which kicks off Jan. 7, are on sale now at dwtstour.com.

