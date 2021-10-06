Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Kristopher Brock

Kaitlynn Carter is a mom! The Hills: New Beginnings star and her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, have welcomed their first child together.

The new mom shared the news to Instagram Wednesday night, along with a smiling snapshot of herself nursing her newborn son, whom they welcomed last week.

"Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz," Carter captioned the heartwarming photo.

Carter, 33, added, "Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love ❤️❤️❤️"

Back in June, Carter took to Instagram to share her pregnancy news by posting a beautiful image of herself holding Brock's hand as well as her growing baby bump. She simply captioned the post with a black heart. A source told ET at the time that the couple -- who have been dating for over a year -- were "beyond excited" and celebrated by taking a babymoon at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo.

"They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public,” a source explained. “She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple days pampering herself."

An eyewitness at the resort told ET: "They looked so relaxed and you can tell they’re so in love. They were really affectionate and always smiling. She looks amazing! She was showing off her bump and she really is glowing."

After making her news public, Carter didn't shy away from sharing her pregnancy with her fans on Instagram. She even celebrated Brock on Father's Day, writing: "Happy Father’s Day @kristopher.brock!! we are so lucky you’re ours ❤️❤️ and a happy Father’s Day to my loving father and already doting grandpa @mark.s.carter!!"

Carter was previously married to Brody Jenner, but the two announced their split in August 2019.

