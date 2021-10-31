Kal Penn Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Josh

Kal Penn is engaged! The Harold & Kumar actor shared the news of his engagement and the story of his 11-year relationship with his longtime partner, Josh, in his new memoir, You Can't Be Serious.

"I am engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding," Penn revealed in a new interview with People. "The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want the big ass Indian wedding. Josh, hates attention, [has said], 'Or we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that's it.' So we have to meet halfway in the middle."

The 44-year-old actor explained his decision share their relationship with the world, marking the first time he's spoken publicly about his love live.

"I've always been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with. Whether it's somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we're talking to friends," Penn told the outlet. "I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight."

Penn revealed that he discovered his sexuality later on in life, telling the magazine that he feels fortunate to have had the support of his friends and family in sharing that part of this life with them.

"I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people," the former White House staffer shared. "There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s**t out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did."

He went on to say, "I shared things with my parents and close friends first. I know this sounds jokey, but it's true: When you've already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy. They're just like, 'Yeah, okay.' I felt very supported by everyone. That's a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that and so I definitely feel very fortunate."

Penn's book, You Can't Be Serious, comes out Nov. 2.

