Teresa Giudice Engaged to Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas are engaged! The couple of more than a year made things official when Ruelas popped the question while in Greece on vacation, according to photos obtained by People.
According to the outlet, Ruelas incorporated sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.
Fan speculation about the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star's engagement began when Giudice appeared to flash an engagement ring in a video Ruelas, 47, posted to his Instagram Story.
The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, seven months after they took their relationship public. When ET spoke with Giudice in February, she recalled meeting the entrepreneur by chance while out for a walk.
"I was at the Jersey Shore, where I rented a house for six weeks and he rented a house," she said. "He's never been at the Jersey Shore before. He rented a house for a week, and he was leaving the shore house and that's how we met."
The meet-cute happened on the same street where Giudice had previously asked her late parents to send her "someone amazing." The reality star's mom, Antonia, died in 2017, and her dad, Giacinto, died in April 2020.
"I said, 'Ma, Papa, send me someone that is everything that you ever wanted for me. And everything that I want,' and I put it out in the universe. I really did. Everything I wanted," Giudice told ET. "A couple of weeks later, I walk by, and I see Louie."
Giudice noted that Gia, 20, Gabrielle, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, the four daughters she shares with her ex, Joe Giudice, "really like" her now-fiancé.
"He's amazing," she told ET of Ruelas. "I'm really happy."
