Kaley Cuoco stunned in more ways than one at the Emmys! On Monday, the 36-year-old actress took the red carpet by storm as she stepped out for the 2022 Emmy Awards at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

Wearing a stunning pink tulle dress with floral accents and an impressive train, the Flight Attendant star smiled as she posed for pics alongside her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The event was the couple's red carpet debut after going Instagram official in May, when Pelphrey earned approval from Zosia Mamet, Cuoco's co-star and real-life best friend.

Both Cuoco and Pelphrey are nominated for awards at Monday's ceremony; the former will compete in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her work on The Flight Attendant, and the latter is up for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series award for his Ozark appearance.

Cuoco previously celebrated her and Pelphrey's nominations in a sweet Instagram post.

"To share this moment with my [love] @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful," she wrote in part.

When ET spoke to Cuoco ahead of the nominations announcement, she opened up about what Emmy recognition would mean to her and the show as a whole.

"Listen, all that matters is the show gets some love. The show is what this is all about. We've had some amazing performances across the board this season, and I'm just so proud of what we did, the show as a whole," she said. "I think that's what was so exciting about season 1. Getting the nomination was so cool, but to have the whole of the show recognized -- that was huge. That was really a big deal."

