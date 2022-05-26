Kaley Cuoco's new relationship with Ozark's Tom Pelphrey just got her The Flight Attendant co-star and real-life BFF, Zosia Mamet's stamp of approval. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the pair at the hit HBO Max show's FYC event, where Cuoco talked about her new man the show's epic second season.

"It's weird, she was like, the last one to meet him," Cuoco confessed when asked if Mamet had to approve of Pelphrey first. "I was devastated about it."

"You know what," Mamet interjected. "It's really interesting, and she said this from the beginning, I knew when she knew. When you're best friends with someone, when you're truly best friends and you love them that deeply, you're so interconnected."

She continued, "And when I met him, I was one of the last to meet him. I met him and I was like, 'I feel like I've known you forever.' And he loves her like nobody's business, and that's all that matters to me."

Cuoco and Pelphrey, who made their first public appearance as a couple earlier this week, confirmed their relationship earlier this month with a set of sweet Instagram posts.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, then Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021.

Cuoco and Cook announced their split in September 2021. In a statement to ET at the time, the former spouses shared, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another," and added that they "realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

While Cuoco and Pelphrey's relationship is just heating up, the second season of The Flight Attendant is coming to an end, with the show's action-packed season 2 finale airing Thursday.

While the pair were careful not to reveal any spoilers, they did address the awards buzz around the show and what it would mean for the show to be recognized and for Cuoco to get another Emmy nom.

"Listen, all that matters is the show gets some love," Cuoco maintained. "The show is what this is all about. We've had some amazing performances across the board this season, and I'm just so proud of what we did, the show as a whole."

She continued, "I think that's what was so exciting about season 1. Getting the nomination was so cool, but to have the whole of the show recognized -- that was huge. That was really a big deal."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Flight Attendant are streaming now on HBO Max.

