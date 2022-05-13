Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Share a Kiss in PDA-Filled Pics
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up in New Pics, Seemingly Co…
Sophia Grace and Rosie Perform 'Super Bass' on 'Ellen' All Grown…
Ashley Judd Reveals Mom Naomi's Cause of Death Was Self-Inflicte…
Heather Rae Argues With Tarek El Moussa's Ex Christina Hall
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Shares Why She Chose to …
'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela's Parents Tell Her and Biniyam They Need…
Met Gala 2022: Get Ready With Janelle Monae (Exclusive)
Jack Osbourne Shares Details on Haunting 'Night of Terror' Show …
Remembering Naomi Judd: Ann Wilson and John Rich on Losing Count…
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Said Her Career ‘Was Over’ Amid…
Wendy Williams Wants to Meet With Sherri Shepherd Following New …
‘This Is Us’ Cast on Coming to Terms With Saying Goodbye to Seri…
Jennifer Grey Looks Back at Career and Previous Relationships (E…
Lisa Vanderpump Says 'Never Say Never' to Returning to 'RHOBH' (…
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix React to Tom S…
Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child!
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Engagement Ring From T…
Jeannie Mai Addresses Rumors She's Joining 'The Real Housewives …
Kaley Cuoco’s quest for new love may have reached the finish line! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star recently took to Instagram with new PDA pics with her boyfriend, Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey.
The post comes just a few weeks after Cuoco and Pelphrey confirmed their relationship, also on Instagram.
Meanwhile, the couple was spotted sharing a dinner with friends this week at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles.
"Kaley seemed to be having a lot of fun," a source tells ET. "At one point, she rubbed Tom's neck. During their meal, a dog snuck up and went towards Kaley and she was super sweet to the dog and petting it and asked the owner of the restaurant what its name was. It seemed like the whole group had a great night."
Last year, Cuoco announced her divorce from her husband of three years, Karl Cook. In April, she told Glamour that she would never remarry. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she noted. "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."
Before her relationship with Cook, Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2015.
Related Content:
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up in New Pics
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Whether She'll Get Married Again After 2nd Divorce
Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split After Three Years of Marriage
Kaley Cuoco Divorcing Ryan Sweeting After 21 Months of Marriage