Kaley Cuoco hardly remembers what her life was like before The Big Bang Theory. In a recent interview with Variety, Cuoco looked back on her time on the hit show, which she started filming when she was just 21 years old.

“Oh, my God, I don’t remember my life before this show!” she recalls thinking. “And I went through a divorce on the show,” she adds, referring to her abbreviated first marriage to Ryan Sweeting, in which, Cuoco says, “we got married in, like, six seconds.”

The Flight Attendant star filed for divorce in September 2015, after just 21 months of marriage. The two tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2013 after just three months of dating, so not exactly six seconds, but close.

Despite the whirlwind that comes with starring on a huge show likeThe Big Bang theory, the actress' personal life continued to flourish. Cuoco went on to marry Karl Cook in June of 2018.

A source told ET at the time that Cuoco’s wedding was exactly what she dreamed it would be.

“She’s so happy. It was perfect," the source said. "Everybody had a great time and danced all night. The entire day embodied Kaley and Karl.”

Cuoco recently said something very similar about Cook, and it got the attention of her ex and former co-star, Johhny Galeki.

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! 🤣♥️ I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you @mrtankcook !♥️♥️♥️," she wrote on Instagram.

Galecki took to the comments section, simply writing, "Um."

Watch the video below to hear more on Galecki's funny response to his ex's anniversary post.

