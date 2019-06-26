Kaley Cuoco Shares Painful Video of Her Cupping and Scraping Therapy

Kaley Cuoco is undergoing some painful health treatments.

Following a tough workout, the 33-year-old actress opted to get some body work done, even taking to her Instagram Story to give fans a peek at the painful experience. Cuoco sought the help of Flory, whom she called "an angel," to do the scraping and cupping treatments.

Flory started Cuoco's session by administering Gua Sha, a Chinese technique that involves scraping the skin with a tool in order to improve circulation.

"My angel Flory literally scraping my legs and hips," Cuoco, who said her "hips and legs hurt 24/7," captioned one video. "I’m so tight I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks."

Instagram

Instagram

Next the former Big Bang Theory star moved on to cupping therapy, which involves putting cups on one's skin to create suction and can help with pain, inflammation, blood flow and relaxation.

"I mean, that is just ridiculous. Oh my goodness gracious. Oh my gosh," Cuoco groaned in pain as the cups were being removed.

"My legs hurt all the time," she captioned one clip.

Instagram

Instagram

In a series of videos taken in her car, Cuoco said she felt "absolutely wrecked" after her workout and therapies.

"I don’t even know how to function right now," she said. "... I got my a** handed to me [at the gym], and then I came over and got a bunch of body work, which guys, I have got to do more of."

"I mean, I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk," she continued. "I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse. And if I don’t take care of it, like, I’m gonna crumble. You’ve got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you."

Instagram

This isn't the first time Cuoco has been open about her health with her fans. In January 2018, just days after her wedding to Karl Cook, Cuoco underwent a pre-planned shoulder surgery.

Watch the video below for more on Cuoco.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco Visits Children's Hospital -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Everything Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki Have Said About Their Secret Romance While Filming 'Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco's 'Big Bang Theory' Journey: From Getting Cast as Penny to Saying Goodbye

Related Gallery