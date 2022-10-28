Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps
Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump.
In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey for a mirror selfie in a tan crop top with his arm wrapped around her bare baby bump.
In another, Cuoco takes a solo pic, showing off her uncovered belly while lounging in a cozy sweater on the couch.
She shared a pic of herself hugging Pelphrey with a little pink bow emoji over her belly while wearing maternity overalls.
Cuoco has also been keeping active during her pregnancy. She posted a selfie with fitness instructor Amber Goppert, writing, "Thank you @ambergoppert for the super bada** prefer workouts while I've been OOT! You rock!"
Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, together earlier this month in some sweet photos.
"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey, 40, holding up a slice of cake with pink icing. "… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"
Cuoco's former Big Bang Theory showrunner, Chuck Lorre, recently opened up to ET about Cuoco's baby news, saying of the actress, "She's gonna be a helicopter mom! Gonna be all over this kid."
