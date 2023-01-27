Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Matching Baby Bumps With Body Double on Set: 'We've Truly Done It All Together'
Kaley Cuoco is including her pregnancy in her work! The 37-year-old expectant mother took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a sweet photo from the set of an unnamed project on Thursday.
Cuoco, who is currently pregnant with her first child, posted next to her body double, Monette Moio, in matching yellow Hatchgal maternity dresses and white sneakers. Both ladies also sported Cuoco's wavy honey-colored locks with bangs.
"Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," Cuoco captioned the pic. "We have truly done it all together."
Back in October, Cuoco shared the news that she and boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a baby girl. The couple have since enjoyed a massive baby shower and walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards together.
