Vice President, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has made her Paris Fashion Week debut! The design student turned IMG model, hit the runway in Balenciaga couture's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection at the label's headquarters in Paris Wednesday.

"Balenciaga couture. Thank you/congrats to @demnagvasalia and the whole Balenciaga team. Truly amazing </3," Ella wrote next to a series of photos and videos from her stunning walk on the runway.

Ella, the daughter of Harris‘ husband Doug Emhoff and his first wife Kerstin Emhoff, wore a black two-piece suit, an oversized floor-length drape and slicked back hair for her first couture show.

The model’s Parisian debut comes after she made her debut at New York Fashion Week in February in Proenza Schouler's New York Fashion Week visual presentation. For the brand's NYFW showcase, Ella rocked a number of stylish looks. One look included a gray oversized pant suit with a floor-length coat that featured a shearling collar. She also wore a black pleather trench coat with a yellow-and-black printed dress, black tights and white strappy heels. Ella also closed Proenza Schouler's video by donning a chic black suit without a top.

The 22-year-old, who just graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City, first made fashion headlines on Inauguration Day. For her stepmother's special day, she wore a stunning tartan Miu Miu coat with crystal-encrusted shoulders and a Batsheva dress.

Kent Nishimura/Contributor

As a young designer, Ella had been modeling with a smaller agency before signing her major deal with IMG.

RELATED CONTENT

Kamala Harris 'So Proud' of Stepdaughter After College Graduation

Get The Look: Ella Emhoff's Tie-Dye Outfit from New York Fashion Week

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Hits the Runway at NYFW

Late Night Hosts Weigh In on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Inauguration This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery