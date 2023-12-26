Kamar de los Reyes, 'One Life to Live' Actor, Dead at 56

Kamar de los Reyes, the actor known for his role in One Life to Live, has died. He was 56.

According to multiple reports, Reyes died on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, following a brief battle with cancer. Additional details have not been confirmed.

In a statement from the family, obtained by CBS News, los Reyes was recently filming for his role in All American at the time of his death.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Per the family, los Reyes -- who was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas -- moved to Los Angeles in the 80s to pursue acting. He began his career in 1994, when he played Pedro Quinn in the off-Broadway production of Blade tot he Heat, followed by the role of Ferdinand in George C. Wolfe's production of The Tempest in Shakespeare in the Park.

Los Reyes was known for his role as the gang member turned lawyer and cop, Antonio Vega, in One Life to Live from 1995 to 2009. The actor starred on the series alongside his wife, Sherri Saum.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix

In addition to his well-known soap opera work, los Reyes voiced the character Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Los Reyes also appeared in Sleepy Hollow, All American and The Rookie. His film credits included Nixon, Salt and The Cell.

According to his IMDB, his was set to appear in Marvel's Daredevil series and Hulu's Washington Black.

Los Reyes is survived by his wife, Saum, and their nine-year-old twins, Michael and John. He's also the father of Caylen, 26, whom he had from a previous relationship.

