The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, gets ready for a Sunday double feature!

After (or before) you tune into the supersized RHOA finale on Bravo, you can click on over to Peacock and check out Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's The Pass, produced by the famous reality TV couple. Burruss co-stars in the flick with her fellow peach-holder, Drew Sidora. The sexy thriller, the making of which RHOA fans saw on season 15, debuts exclusively on NBCUniversal's streaming platform on Aug. 27.

ET has your exclusive first look at the flick, which follows Nina (Sidora) and Maurice (Rob Riley), a married couple who give each other one night off from fidelity, the titular "hall pass." Their lives quickly turn upside down as the one night of pleasure becomes a tool of deception.

"I've been working on this thing for a minute, you know what I mean? Been secure and insecure about it, and my wife been pushing me, she's been like, 'Man, just go and do it.' So, everything happens at the right time, and we're going to make magic," Tucker shared with the cast and crew of the film on a recent episode of Housewives, calling it a "passion" project. The RHOA finale features The Pass' wrap party.

Check out the trailer here:

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's The Pass streams exclusively on Peacock starting on Sunday, Aug. 27, ahead of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season finale at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. That episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Peacock

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Kandi Burruss Is Not Joining Bethenny Frankel's Reality TV Strike

Kandi Burruss Reacts to NeNe Leakes' Jabs and Shares 'RHOA' Dream Cast

'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Addresses Her Alleged Beef With Kim Zolciak