Kandi Burruss is speaking out after three people were shot at her Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point, Georgia, on Saturday.

According to CBS affiliate WGCL-TV, East Point Police say the suspect entered the restaurant located in Camp Creek Marketplace and shot a male. Two innocent bystanders were also struck. All injuries are non-life threatening.

"My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different," Burruss said in a statement to ET, which was also posted on her Instagram.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved," she added.

Burruss' statement went on to note that as African-American business owners, she and her husband, Todd Tucker, have tried to invest in their community. "We hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values," she said.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta star concluded, "We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible."

