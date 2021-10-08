It's almost time for CMT's Artists of the Year celebration, and this year's event promises to be packed with a stacked lineup of solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and four can't-miss world premieres. Returning to its original format after adapting last year to honor Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic, the awards show will broadcast live, straight from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition to performances from 2021 honorees Gabby Barrett,Kane Brown and Luke Combs, this year’s "Breakout Artist of the Year," Mickey Guyton, will take the stage alongside fellow GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Yola. Walker Hayes will also be making his CMT Artists of the Year debut with his first-ever award show performance of his hit, "Fancy Like."

Boyz II Men is also getting in on the fun, teaming up with Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix for a never-before-seen collaboration to honor Chris Stapleton.

Kelsea Ballerini will bring her and the Jonas Brothers' "Remember This" tour to the CMT stage, for a special remote performance straight from one of their sold-out shows.

"Our year-end celebration keeps growing and we’re thrilled to welcome Boyz II Men, Kevin Olusola, Jonas Brothers and Yola to the show in addition to our luminous honorees," Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music Strategy & Talent at CMT said. "And in honor of one of the biggest songs of summer that has exploded across social media and beyond, we look forward to having Walker Hayes join our celebration for a can’t-miss performance of his history-making hit 'Fancy Like.'"

Artists honored at this year's event include: Stapleton, Barrett, Brown, Ballerini, Combs, Guyton and "Artist of a Lifetime," Randy Travis.

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year airs Live from Nashville Oct.13th at 9:00 p.m. ET on CMT.

RELATED CONTENT

Kane Brown Breaks Down in Tears While Honoring Late Drummer Kenny Dixon

2019 CMT Artists of the Year: Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood & More Nominees Pose for Official Family Portrait

Reba McEntire to Be Honored With Artist of a Lifetime at CMT Artists of the Year Event

Jason Aldean Gets Standing Ovation at CMT Artists of the Year This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery