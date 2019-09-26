Reba McEntire is getting a major award!

The "Does He Love You" singer will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award presented by Ram Trucks at this year’s CMT Artists of the Year event. The 10th annual celebration will take place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 16.

The country music legend joins previous Lifetime recipients Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014).

"I have loved entertaining people since I was a little girl and after being in the music business for more than 40 years," McEntire said in a statement. "I’m still having so much fun! For CMT to recognize me as the Artist of a Lifetime is pretty special."

This year's CMT Artists of the Year is a special one, as it celebrates the decade-long anniversary of the live music franchise. The live, 90-minute soiree will pay tribute to McEntire, as well as five Artists of the Year who ruled the last 12 months.

This year’s honorees include Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett, and will feature surprise musical pairings and guests.

McEntire, Underwood and Dolly Parton will also host the 2019 CMA Awards. For more on McEntire, watch below.

