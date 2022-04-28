Kane Brown is on the road again, playing for fans and traveling the country as part of his Blessed and Free Tour, and the country music superstar tells ET that it "feels amazing" to be touring once more.

Brown invited ET's Cassie DiLaura inside his home away from home, his sizable tour bus, in Nashville, Tennessee, and the "Famous Friends" singer gave ET a look at what his life is like as a father of two, traveling around the country and living the dream.

"It feels awesome," Brown said of performing once more after a very long hiatus, due to the pandemic. "The energy in the buildings has been insane, so I'm ready to get home to my next show in Chattanooga."

Brown said that his upcoming show in Chattanooga on May 7 might make him "a little nervous" when he actually gets to the venue, Finley Stadium, with a capacity of over 20,000.

"This is my first stadium show, and I haven't played my hometown in, I think, six years. So I'm really excited about it," Brown shared. "I don't get nervous anymore, but I feel like I might get nervous."

Apart from his excitement for touring, Brown is also enjoying being a dad to two adorable daughters -- Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 3 months -- who he says are "my world."

"They're doing great! Kingsley's favorite word is 'no,' but you can't say it to her, and then Kodi is starting to laugh, which I love," Brown fawned. "She's laughing and giggling and starting to teethe, but she's sleeping through the night. We transitioned Kingsley to the big girl bed. It's not going well."

Brown's wife, Katelyn, and their two daughters will be joining Brown on the road, and the lavish tour bus is decked out with everything the family needs including a kitchen, pantry, bedrooms and play areas -- and all the necessary amenities for caring for a newborn.

When asked about who would be on diaper duty for Kodi during the tour, Brown recalled, "Honestly, when I was first about to be a parent, I thought I was gonna be scared to change a diaper... but honestly, it's like one of my favorite times -- at least with Kingsley, because she fights me and so I have to, like, go into playful mode just to change her, and that's when she laughs the hardest."

Brown's Blessed and Free Tour resumes May 7 at his show in Chattanooga, while his new single, "Like I Love Country Music," comes out May 5.

