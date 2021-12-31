Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2
Kane Brown is a dad of two! The 28-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Katelyn, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, already share a daughter, 2-year-old Kingsley.
Brown shared a sweet photo from the hospital alongside Katelyn, as she lovingly cradles their newest bundle of joy.
"New year, new family member," his caption read. "Welcome to the family Kodi Jane. Secrets [sic] finally out."
Katelyn also posted about the news, sharing a sweet photo of the happy family.
"Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much," she wrote.
Kane hasn't missed a chance to gush over his eldest daughter since welcoming her in October 2019. Back in June, he told ET all about the toddler.
"She's getting a personality on her," he said. "She's about to be two so she's just running around the place. We're just waiting for her to talk. She said 'wow' today or 'whoa.' She says 'Dada,' perfectly."
Watch the video below for more on the Brown family.
