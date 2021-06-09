Kane Brown is a proud papa. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Brown ahead of the 2021 CMT Music Awards Wednesday night about his daughter, Kingsley Rose, saying 'Dada,' just in time for Father's Day. The country artist, who is hosting the show alongside Kelsea Ballerini, touched on his hosting duties for the night and what it would mean for him to take home Video of the Year at this year's awards show.

"I feel great. It's gonna be a good night," Brown said of the monumental evening. "I feel a lot different after quarantine lifted. We've been cooped up in the house. I'm just excited to be out. It's fun to be back out here."

During that time spent cooped up in the house, Brown has kept busy spending time with his wife Katelyn and their baby girl, Kingsley Rose, 1.

"She's getting a personality on her. She's about to be two so she's just running around the place. We're just waiting for her to talk," a smiling Brown revealed. "She said 'wow' today or 'woah.' She says 'Dada,' perfectly."

While Brown shared that he doesn't have any special Father's Day plans yet, he told ET he's sure his wife and baby girl will surprise him.

The "Worldwide Beautiful" singer, who is nominated for Video of the Year, Collaborative Video, Male Video and Family Feature, said taking home the Video of the Year win would mean the world to him.

"It would mean the world to me," Brown shared. "My fans have been there from day one so it would just be awesome to see them still there, helping me along this journey."

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Each winner is selected by the fans.

