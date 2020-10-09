Kane Brown is opening up to ET about his new music video for "Worldwide Beautiful," specifically, his 11-month-old daughter, Kingsley, making her adorable debut in it.

In the video, children of all different races are shown playing together on a destroyed street. At the end of the video, all of the children gather around 26-year-old Brown -- with the street now surrounded by flowers -- as the country singer holds his daughter in his arms.

"Oh man, it was awesome," Brown told ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday about having his daughter in the music video. "That was her debut video, she's already got to shoot another one."

"She's already a diva now, her second one she had a rider and everything," he continued to joke. "But it was good, you know, to me -- I don't know for anybody else -- but for me for that video, how special it is to me just to have her in there as the new generation. Hopefully, it's something she can look back on and you know, learn from."

Brown talked about the message of "Worldwide Beautiful," with its lyrics reading, "You're missing every color / If you're only seeing black and white / Tell me how you're gonna change your mind / If your heart's unmovable / We ain't that different from each other / From one to another, I look around / And see worldwide beautiful."

Brown told ET of the song, "Well, I wrote this song about a year before everything started happening. I mean, it's always been happening, there's always been, you know, people looking down on others. ... Everybody's beautiful and that's just what I was trying to say in this message. Nobody should be looked down on for the type of their skin color, we all should be loved, we should all be equal and it starts with a younger generation."

As for the video, he explained, "It's just saying that the kids are the change of the world and it all starts with y’alls heart."

ET also joined Brown as he took the time to do special Zoom calls with children from the Boys & Girls Club of America. A portion of the proceeds from "Worldwide Beautiful" actually benefits the organization, which provides a positive environment for children where they can learn, play and grow. The country singer has been open about his own tough childhood, which sometimes included experiencing homeless with his mother.

"I wished that I had a Boys & Girls Club to attend," he said. "I couldn't have picked another organization to send it to. So, I'm just so blessed and honored to be a part of the Boys & Girls Club as much as I can be."

Brown later had a message for anyone dealing with a similarly tough situation as him growing up.

"I know it'll be hard but you need to embrace it, get stronger from that, learn from it and push forward," he advised. "Always keep your head looking straight, stay out of trouble and you will have a good career in whatever you want to do. Just make sure you push through it, never give up, never quit and always try to be the best you can be in whatever you do."

