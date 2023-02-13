The Kansas City Chiefs family just got bigger! Two of the Super Bowl-winning team's players are new dads.

On Sunday, Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina Allegretti, welcomed twin girls prior to the team hitting the field. During a post-game interview, the defensive lineman gushed about the "unbelievable" day that started early in the morning when his wife welcomed the twins, and ended with him winning the big game.

"It's the best day of my life no matter what," he said in a video shared byChiefs Digest writer Matt Derrick. "3:34 a.m. I became a dad. A father of two daughters. Unbelievable, and now I got a ring for both of them, incredible, I cannot believe it."

Incredible day for Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti. His wife Christina gave birth to twins about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and he finished the day with his second Super Bowl ring. “Best day of my life no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/tUoBxkZuve — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) February 13, 2023

The Chiefs organization also confirmed the news to the Associated Press, adding that Allegretti was on FaceTime in the lobby of the team's hotel while his wife was in Chicago delivering the baby girls.

Nick and Christina shared the news that they were expecting their babies over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"So much to be thankful for this year," the Super Bowl champion captioned the celebratory post at the time.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mecole Hardman Jr. confirmed that his son had arrived following the Chiefs' win.

"He’s HERE !!!!!!" the wide receiver wrote on Twitter Monday morning alongside three purple face emojis.

He’s HERE !!!!!! 😈😈😈 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 13, 2023

Ahead of Sunday's big game, Hardman Jr. had fans on both game and baby watch when he announced that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had gone into labor ahead of the game.

Hardman Jr. tweeted on Sunday at 2:40 a.m., "OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀." Gordon also posted a Boomerang on her Instagram Story of her in an ambulance.

Hardman Jr. didn't play during the Super Bowl, as he was placed on injured reserve on Feb. 6 due to a pelvic injury. The couple announced in October that they were expecting a baby boy.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

As for Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, he and his wife, Kylie -- who brought her OB to the Super Bowl given that she's 38 weeks pregnant -- are still awaiting the arrival of their latest bundle of joy. The couple already share daughters Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 22 months, and are expecting another girl.

"That could be the Super Kelce Bowl... If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Kelce joked to his brother, Travis Kelce, on their New Heights podcast, referring to him and his brother already making Super Bowl history as the first brothers to face off against each other on opposing teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

RELATED CONTENT:

See JAY-Z, Paul Rudd, Jordin Sparks and More at Super Bowl LVII

Damar Hamlin Joined by Cincinnati First Responders at 2023 Super Bowl

Babyface Sings 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LVII

Related Gallery