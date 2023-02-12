See JAY-Z, Paul Rudd, Jordin Sparks and More at Super Bowl LVII

Are you ready for some football? These celebs are!

JAY-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy, Paul Rudd and Jordin Sparks are just some of the famous faces seen at Super Bowl LVII Sunday. The stars came in droves to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to watch the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansa City Chiefs.

Jay and Blue hit the field ahead of the big game, where they met with other VIPs, shook hands, posed for photos in the end zone and generally had a great time. The father-daughter duo rocked similar looks, with both Jay and Blue donning black ensembles with printed graphics, and dark shades. Blue Ivy accessorized her look with a black ballcap.

It's no surprise Jay is on hand to support his Roc Nation artist, Rihanna as she gets ready for what's promising to be an epic halftime performance.

Rudd, meanwhile, came ready to cheer on the Chiefs in an Isiah Pacheco jersey and black shades. He also sported a Kansas City Chiefs conference champs hat as he and his son, Jackson -- who also rocked a Chiefs jersey -- chatted ahead of the game.

For her part, Sparks was pretty in purple at the Super Bowl LVII Pregame show, where the singer, who recently dropped her game-time song, "Stadiums," was on-hand to talk about her new track and more.

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.

