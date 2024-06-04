Kanye "Ye" West is responding to a lawsuit filed by an ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who claims in court documents that the rapper masturbated in front of her and sent her explicit videos and text messages before firing her.

In a statement to ET, West's legal rep called the allegations "baseless." The legal rep also said the rapper is going to sue Pisciotta accusing her of blackmail and extortion. The statement alleges, in part, "She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct."

According to multiple reports, Pisciotta is suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and hostile work environment. Pisciotta claims, in court documents obtained by People, that the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper hired her in July 2021 when he was launching his fashion line before she collaborated with him on his album, Donda. Pisciotta, who at the time says she was working as an OnlyFans model, asserts West hired her as his personal assistant and that he would pay her $1 million on the condition that she be available "24" hours a day and "seven" days a week.

About a year later, Pisciotta claims West wanted her to be "God like" and he asked her to quit OnlyFans. She claims he promised to pay her an additional $1 million, and she agreed, per the complaint obtained by People.

Kanye West during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. - Getty

Pisciotta claims she was eventually promoted to West's Chief of Staff for several of his companies, earning $4 million per year. But during that time, Pisciotta claims West sent her at least two videos of him having sex with a model. According to Rolling Stone, Pisciotta claims West also masturbated in front of her while on an overnight flight to Paris. During that flight, Pisciotta claims the rapper told her he needed to talk to her, and he proceeded to his room, shut the door, laid down on his bed and masturbated under the covers until he fell asleep. Pisciotta claims she witnessed this while sitting in a chair across from him.

As for the alleged text messages, Pisciotta claims West sent her a number of vulgar messages that included the rapper's sexual fantasies with women.

Pisciotta claims she was ultimately fired in October 2022 and offered a $3 million severance. She say she accepted the offer but claims West never kept his end of the bargain.

