Kanye "Ye" West is holding nothing back in his latest Instagram rant. In a since-deleted post, West admitted to having a crush on his former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

"OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN [Fleury, Balenciaga’s VIP and couture relations director] TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS," the Donda rapper wrote Thursday.

The 45-year-old Yeezy designer reposted a photo of Jenner getting ready for the Oct. 2 Balenciaga fashion show, writing "JUST LIKE I TOLD [Givenchy designer] MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU [lose] ANYTHING BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE’S A CHOICE TO THE CALABASAS MAFIA."

Jenner, Karanikolau, and another famous former family member, Khloe Kardashian, were in attendance for the Balenciaga show, where West walked, just one day before his controversial YZY SZN 9 presentation in which he wore and dressed his models in "White Lives Matter" shirts.

After Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson spoke out against the design, West took to social media to publicly shame her, garnering backlash from a host of celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith and more.

Following the rant against the editor, which has since been deleted, Karefa-Johnson and West both confirmed they spoke in private. The controversy has placed his partnership with Adidas in limbo, with the retailer sharing Thursday that the status of their relationship with West is under review."

“Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history,” the statement read according to multiple outlets.

“We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values," the statement added. "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

West took to his Instagram to react to the news of the company's statement. Next to a screenshot of a link to an article, the rapper wrote, "F*******K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS."

Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Lives Matter' Shirts



