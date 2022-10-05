Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is speaking out after becoming a target of Kanye "Ye" West for criticizing his YZY SZN 9 runway show.

Karefa-Johnson called out West for including "White Lives Matter" branded apparel in his fashion show in Paris, saying, "the t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," noting that sending the shirts down the runway was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" and adding that "there is no excuse, there is no art here."

The design first appeared on West himself as he addressed attendees at the YZY show on Monday. As the show progressed, several models were also seen wearing the shirt, the front of which features an image of Pope John Paul II.

The rapper -- who was joined at the show by rightwing pundit Candace Owens, who also wore the controversial statement on her shirt -- responded by criticizing Karefa-Johnson's own style in a since-deleted post, which drew the ire of many celebs who came to her defense.

On Oct. 5, the Vogue contributing editor took to her Instagram Stories to share her appreciation for those who came to her defense and supported her amid the drama with West.