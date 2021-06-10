Kanye West and Irina Shayk Step Out Together: Inside Their Long History
Kanye West and Irina Shayk may have surprised fans on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them spending the 44-year-old rapper's birthday together in Provence, France.
A source tells ET of the new romance, "Kanye and Irina are spending time together and it's casual."
But the two stars actually have quite a lengthy history together, spanning back more than a decade.
"Kanye and Irina have known each other for years through the entertainment and fashion industry and he has always thought she was extremely beautiful and cool," the source adds. "Now that they are both single at the same time, Kanye has been trying to woo Irina and impress her. They're having a good time together and Kanye really likes that Irina is low-key and private."
Kanye is in the middle of his divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. They share four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Irina, 35, famously dated actor Bradley Cooper for four years and they share daughter Lea, 4.
Kanye and Irina have known each other since at least 2010 when the Russian model appeared in the music video for the rapper's hit single, "Power."
He also name-dropped her in his 2010 track, "Christian Dior Flow," when he rapped, "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen," proving she was on his radar.
Two years later, Irina walked in the 2012 Kanye West Ready-to-Wear fashion show.
Irina also gave a fashion nod to the "Flashing Lights" emcee in April when she stepped out wearing the DMX tribute shirt that Kanye designed for Balenciaga.
