Kanye West returned to Twitter on Friday with a promise for Taylor Swift.

"I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND," West tweeted, referencing Swift's infamous feud with A-list manager Scooter Braun over her catalogue at Big Machine Records.

"CULTURE IS THE MOST POWERFUL FORCE IN HUMANITY UNDER GOD," he continued. "WE’RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY."

And of course, he couldn't resist one last dig at Drake: "WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS JUST KIDDING ... I LOVE DRAKE TOO ... ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE."

West's latest tweets come a few days after he took to the platform with his initial rant about record label contracts. In a tweetstorm on Wednesday, the 43-year-old rapper shared more than 100 tweets that featured screenshots of his contracts with Universal Music Group.

The pages he shared are from what West claims are his 10 contracts with the label. "They try to burry [sic] us alive," he wrote of his number of contracts.

"I need every lawyer in the world to look at these," West wrote, before predicting that "THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD"

"I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS," West wrote. "... EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING ... ITS WORKING ... I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING"

"This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today," he added. "... I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW"

On Monday night, West announced in a since-deleted tweet that he's "not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal."

ET has reached out to Sony and Universal Music Group for comment.

Prior to sharing the screenshots, West compared the music industry to "modern day slavery," while also posting Bible passages and statements about forgiveness.

West also revealed that his eldest child, 7-year-old North's, favorite emoji is the smiling poop one. "She’ll be able to do nothing but put emojis up for the rest of her life because my children will own my masters," he tweeted of his kids with Kim Kardashian West, North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

The ability of artists to own their masters has been a hot topic as of late, with singers including Taylor Swift, JoJo, Kesha, Kelly Clarkson, TLC and Ciara having fought for that right.

After sharing the screenshots, West questioned, "I wonder if Universal gonna call me."

"I promise I have more ideas ... I will not stop I PROMISE YOU ON GOD... ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE," he added, before requesting retweets from artists including Bono, Taylor Swift and Drake. He later shared a screenshot of a message of support from Hit-Boy, a producer and rapper.

West followed up his promise not to stop with a video of what appeared to be himself peeing on his GRAMMY Award.

"TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN," he wrote.

West's tweets ended with this message, "90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the 'distribution fees' many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Walks on Water During Sunday Service With Joel Olsteen: Watch This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kanye West Walks on Water During Sunday Service With Joel Olsteen

Kim Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Husband Kanye West: Pic

Kirsten Dunst Reacts to Kanye West Using Her Pic in Campaign Materials

Related Gallery