Kanye West Announces Opera and 'Jesus Is King' Part 2 With Dr. Dre

Kanye West is not slowing down!

On Sunday, the rapper shared an image on Twitter announcing that he's got an opera in the works titled Nebuchadnezzar, along with some striking artwork showing a wall engraving of an ancient ruler, and a debut date -- Nov. 24 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The title is referring to a Biblical ruler who presided over the Babylonian empire from c. 605 BC to c. 562 BC. The announcement doesn't provide any details on the plot of the opera or who will be appearing in it, but it does share it's directed by Vanessa Beecroft and West's "Sunday Service, Peter Colins and Infinities Song" will be providing the opera's music.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

The Hollywood Bowl has since confirmed it's hosting the opera with a post on Twitter. Tickets for the event went on sale Monday at noon.

Also on Monday, the 42-year-old artist revealed that, less than a month after releasing his new album, Jesus Is King, he is hard at work on a follow-up -- and he's enlisted a fellow heavy-hitter for some help.

"Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon," he captioned an image of him and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre in the studio together.

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

Over the weekend, the "Water" rapper met with pastor Joel Osteen at his Houston, Texas, megachurch. There, Osteen and West hosted a service together and the rapper discussed his faith.

"I know that God's been calling me for a long time," West told the congregation, adding that "the devil's been distracting me" for a long time as well. However, he's found his true calling -- and it's not money or fame, but rather being "in service to God."

Later, West said that despite all of "that arrogance and cockiness" people have seen him exhibit in the past, "Jesus has won the victory" and he's now dedicated himself to the Lord.

"Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him," West said with a beaming smile.

See more on the rapper below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian on the Compromises She's Made for Kanye West Embed Code Restart

Kanye West Boasts He's the 'Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created' at Joel Osteen's Service

Paul McCartney Describes Working With Kanye West: He Was 'Scrolling Through Pics of Kim Kardashian'

Kanye West and His Dad Ray Star in Rapper's New 'Follow God' Music Video

Related Gallery