Kanye West has debuted the music video for his song, “Follow God,” from his new album, Jesus Is King.

The 42-year-old rapper shared the video on his YouTube page on Friday.

Just like the Jesus Is King release, the video’s debut was slightly later than anticipated with fans facing a further countdown once the clock struck the planned release time of 1 p.m. EST.

By that point, more than 11,000 fans were tuned in to the broadcast, shooting up from under 500 viewers 30 minutes earlier.

The video opens with West walking across snowy land, with his father, Ray West, while a voice-over questions, “What does it really mean to follow God? I guess as I stand here today, I’m reminded of the first time my children ever got an opportunity to be in snow and when we walked outside in the snow, they were very fearful in terms of the steps that they would take. And, what I did was I walked in front of them and I took steps and I said to them, ‘Instead of creating your own footprints, walk in the footprints that I already made.’”

West and his father are then shown driving around, hanging out and laughing. At the end of the video, the singer explains how he came to the realization that his dad is his best friend, via a screen of text.

“My dad came to visit me at one of our ranches in Cody, Wyoming,” the screen reads. “He talked about his love for fishing, and how he would like to come here in summers. It took me 42 years to realize that my dad was my best friend. He asked me, ‘How many acres is this?’ I told him 4000. He replied with these three words: ‘A black man?’”

In October 2018, West took to social media to share that his father had overcome his battle with cancer. The two marked the milestone by eating bugs together. "No more fear," the singer wrote alongside a photo of the insects.

The pair's tumultuous relationship is seemingly the subject of "Follow God," from Jesus Is King, which was finally released on Oct. 25, following months of sneak previews, teases and fan events.

The record also features the single, “Water,” which he debuted during his Coachella Sunday Service in April.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, previously revealed the album’s track list on social media, then told ET in September that the songs would be gospel.

West’s “Follow God” video dropped a day after the musician announced possible plans to legally change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.

"When people say it's crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y'all understand exactly what it is," he explained during a panel discussion with Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smith. "It will be on the license plate."

West also shared that he plans to run for president in 2024, then shut down the audience for laughing in response.

"What y'all laughing at?" he asked. "We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy -- one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!"

See more on West below.

