Kanye West Celebrates His Dad 'Beating Cancer' by Eating Bugs

Kanye West’s choice for a celebratory meal is not what you’d expect!

The 41-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to declare that his father, Ray West, beat cancer. According to TMZ, Ray was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer over the summer.

The father-son duo chose a gross way to celebrate the incredibly happy news -- eating a bunch of bugs.

“Overcome fear,” Kanye tweeted alongside a picture of dead insects. “My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear.”

In a second tweet, the “Yikes” rapper revealed that, while chowing down on their bugs, he and his dad started discussing issues with plastics.

“Sitting here talking with my dad about issues with plastic. Proposing initiatives/solutions,” Kanye wrote. “Use glass bottles/recycle. Transform used plastic to other usable forms. One of the forms will be canteens.”

The father-son bonding comes after Kanye's controversial Saturday Night Live appearance, where he delivered an off-air, pro-Trump rant following the live show.

A source told ET that Kanye’s wife and sister-in-law -- Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian -- along with their children, were all present during his speech.

The source also noted that Kim, 37, just stared at Kanye -- who recently announced that he's changing his name to Ye -- and didn’t seem fazed by his remarks, despite him receiving audible boos from the crowd.

Since the speech, Kanye expressed his support for abolishing the 13th Amendment -- which ended slavery -- and gave a wide-ranging interview on TMZ Live.

Watch the video below for more on Kanye's latest comments:

