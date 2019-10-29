Kanye West is speaking his mind.

The 42-year-old rapper recently sat down with L.A. radio personality Big Boy to discuss his new music and his faith. During the interview, he also made a number of jarring political statements, including criticizing African-American culture.

"The culture has you focused so much on f**king somebody's b**ch and pulling up in a foreign [car] and rapping about things that could get you locked up. And then saying you about prison reform," he stated. "We brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking."

West also took aim at the Democratic Party and his perception of their relationship with African-American voters.

"Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years, bro," he said. "What are you talking about? Guns in the '80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children."

When asked how he responds when his critics tell him he's abandoned "the culture," the rapper emphatically expressed his disinterest in cancel culture.

"I have turned my back on the idea of victimization mentality," he said, adding, "I been canceled! I been canceled before they had cancel culture. I been canceled before they had the term."

On the date of his interview, Oct. 25, West's new album, Jesus Is King, was released, and on Monday, President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted out his support for the record and West.

"Kanye West is cracking the culture code," he wrote. "@kanyewest's new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and 'dangerous, unapproved' ideas. Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They're waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer."

Kanye West is cracking the culture code.@kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and “dangerous, unapproved” ideas.



Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture.



Kanye is a pioneer pic.twitter.com/EmPgLqgGZJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2019

West has previously expressed his support for President Trump, even visiting the White House in 2018, where he lavished praise on the commander in chief.

