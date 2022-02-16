Kanye West Documentarians on Why He Did Not Have Final Say on the Film (Exclusive)
Kanye West Attends Super Bowl LVI With Kids Amid Divorce Drama W…
Tyrese Shares Heartbreaking Update on Mother's COVID-19 Battle
Super Bowl LVI: When ET First Met the Halftime Stars
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Live It Up at Super Bowl as 'Fair…
'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Athletes, 'House…
Tristan Thompson Beams in Photo With Daughter True Following Pat…
Super Bowl LVI: Mary J. Blige’s Halftime Show Highlights
Super Bowl LVI: Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Highlights
Pete Davidson Hates That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Kanye W…
Super Bowl LVI: Eminem’s Halftime Show Highlights
Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as His Girlfriend for the…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA During Night Out in NYC
Offset Showers Cardi B With Lavish Gifts on Valentine's Day
Jenna Jameson Shares Health Update From Hospital Bed She's Been …
'The View' Hosts React to Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension Over Holo…
Super Bowl LVI: All the Celeb Moments You Missed
Super Bowl LVI: Watch 50 Cent Perform ‘In Da Club’ at the Halfti…
Susan Lucci Opens Up About Nearly Losing Her Life (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Pose With Her Sons Kingston, Zuma…
Kanye "Ye" West's story plays out for audiences in the new Netflix documentary trilogy, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, but not without some pushback from the 44-year-old rapper.
Kanye proclaimed on Instagram last month that he wanted final approval over the documentary, but the filmmakers tell ET's Lauren Zima why that didn't happen. "I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix," Kanye wrote in a since-deleted message. "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance 😊."
Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah explain to ET why they didn't grant Ye's request.
"Our company is called Creative Control, so that tells you a lot right then and there," Chike said. "Input is always welcome. We'll use that input and take the best from it as it aligns with the film and objective goal of the film we're trying to make. But as far as Creative Control, Coodie can speak more to his conversations he's had in person with Kanye about that."
Coodie admitted that when Kanye posted about wanting final approval on the doc, he was "disappointed," but noted that he "understood that that's Kanye."
"I said to myself, 'Trust God.' God led you up to this point. You got to continue to trust God and that was it," Coodie shared. "And I know God's gonna work it out because this film is very important for everybody who has a dream, for everybody after us."
The documentary is described as an intimate portrait of Kanye as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand.
Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is now streaming on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Kim Kardashian Is Rarely Featured in Kanye West's Netflix Documentary (Exclusive)
Kanye West and Julia Fox Are 'No Longer Together' (Exclusive)
Kanye West Takes Jabs At Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Kid Cudi