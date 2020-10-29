Kim Kardashian West celebrated her 40th birthday with her closest friends and family. And thanks to her husband, Kanye West, she also got a visit from her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal Kanye's "most thoughtful gift of a lifetime" -- a hologram of Robert. Kim's dad died of esophageal cancer in 2003, just two months after he was first diagnosed. He was 59.

Robert marvels at how much Kim has accomplished over her life in the hologram, praising her for her dedication as a mother and for continuing his legacy with her ambitions of being a lawyer. And, because the gift was from Kanye, Robert also gives a big shout out to the rapper. "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West," the hologram says.

Fans couldn't help but point out the line in the video, but most gushed over the sweet gift.

"For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad," Kim wrote alongside the video of the hologram. "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

"I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime. Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail," she added alongside another video.

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Kim, who turned 40 on Oct. 21, marked the occasion by taking her friends and family on a tropical vacation to a private island. She recently posted the photos on social media, noting that those involved quarantined ahead of time and were all tested before they were allowed to take the trip. Still, the event sparked backlash from fans, who found the posts insensitive to those suffering right now amid a pandemic.

Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, addressed the criticism on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

"I haven't heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town. I don't really know the extent of it," Khloe admitted. "But this year is a frustrating year. I get it. I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."

While some expressed concerns for the staff who had to serve the group, Khloe said they felt nothing but appreciation from those they encountered in the tropical paradise.

"Being there with all the precautions that we took and being there and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it," she said. "So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."

See more in the video below.

