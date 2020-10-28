It was a big week for the Kardashian-Jenner clan as Kim Kardashian West turned 40. The reality star first showcased her surprise party on a special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and then flew her closest friends and family to a private island for a tropical getaway.

As the siblings -- even Rob Kardashian! -- all posed for a group pic, the youngest member of the family, Kylie Jenner, was noticeably absent.

A source tells ET that Kylie was the only member of her family to opt out of the trip due to work commitments.

A source previously told ET that the family left for the vacation last Wednesday, which was Kim's actual birthday.

Kylie released a new Leopard collection with her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, earlier this week and appeared in a Halloween makeup tutorial with James Charles on his YouTube channel.

But it hasn't been all work and no play for Kylie. She also enjoyed a weekend getaway with Travis Scott and their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. The reality star was spotted exiting the plane in Los Angeles with Travis and their daughter nearby.

On Sunday, Kylie shared some cute videos of her and Stormi swimming in the pool with their clothes on at Kylie's L.A. mansion.

In addition to Kylie's absence, fans were also curious about the whereabouts of Kanye West, who did not appear in Kim's many family photos. But on Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a pic of Yeezy riding a bike in a navy shirt and black pants as she walked alongside him in the tropical locale.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Stories

For more from Kim's birthday fun, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body: 'This Is 40' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kylie Jenner Shares New Steamy Photo Shoot Pics With Travis Scott

'Terrified' Kylie Jenner Gets Her Makeup Done by Mom Kris: Watch

Kendall Jenner Is Annoyed That 'Everyone Bows Down' to Kylie

Related Gallery