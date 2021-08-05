Kanye West Levitates, Does Push-Up and Naps During 2nd 'Donda' Listening Event
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Party With Kim Kardashian and…
Kanye West Cries Over ‘Losing My Family’ at Album Release Party …
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Chance the Rapper on His New Concert Film and Kanye West’s ‘Raw’…
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Dating Following Her Split From K…
Britney Spears' New Lawyer Promises 'Aggressive' Moves, Kim and …
Gwen Stefani on ‘Honeymoon Vibes’ With Husband Blake Shelton, Ka…
Paris Hilton Learns to Cook with Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
‘Harriet the Spy’: Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O’Donnell Goo…
Vivica A. Fox Auditioned 6 Times Before She Was Cast in ‘Indepen…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
Asher Angel on Joining ‘HSMTMTS,’ ‘Shazam! 2,’ New Music and Bei…
Behind the Scenes of Tennessee Rapper Lathan Warlick’s ‘It’s OK …
Putting on a show! Kanye West held his second large-scale listening event for his upcoming album, Donda, on Thursday, and made the most of his time in the spotlight.
At West's first listening party/launch event, held on July 22, a number of fans said the artist essentially just vibed to his own music in the middle of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in front of a sold-out crowd of thousands.
Two weeks later -- after having not actually released the album and then reportedly living at the stadium in a small room the whole time -- West decided this second listening event should include more theatrics.
This time around, West's set-up in the middle of the enormous stadium included a small mattress with a blanket. During the event -- which was not a concert, but featured his recorded album playing over the loudspeakers -- West made a lot of use of his bed, blanket and spartan accommodations.
As documented by fans, West spent his time during the event doing push-ups, dancing around to his music, and even making some phone calls. At one point he was surrounded by a large group of people as he paced around.
Fans also noted that West' attire was notably different. Instead of the red jacket and beige mask, West wore all black, including a black vest with "DONDA" written on it, and a black mask.
During the event, West sat down, pulled the blanket over his shoulders, and then ran around with the blanket draped over himself. At one point, reportedly during track 15, West laid down and took a nap on his small bed.
The highlight of the big event came at the end, when West pulled off a feat that surprised many in the stadium and watching on the live-stream: he levitated.
The artist was raised into the air on wires in a dramatically-lit moment of true theatricality that left many fans impressed.
In the end, after the event, West once again incurred the anger of Twitter and his fans when Donda was not, in fact, released for purchase or streaming.
However, West did announce that the Yeezy Gap red round jacket -- his iconic red jacket he wore at the first listening event (and not at Thursday's listening event) -- was now available for pre-order for $200.
For more on West's latest musical endeavor, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kanye West Seemingly Posts His Atlanta Stadium Room: Pic
Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Co-Parenting Relationship
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Party With Kim Kardashian and Jay-Z
Kanye West Gets Emotional About 'Losing My Family' at 'Donda' Event
Related Gallery