Kanye West is insistent that he's serious about running for president in 2020, despite the fact that he has not officially filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and that he is currently unable to appear on the ballot in five states. In a new interview with Forbes, West names Michelle Tidball, whom the publication refers to as "an obscure preacher from Wyoming," as his vice presidential pick.

Tidball runs the website Yarash, which is a Hebrew word meaning "to seize or to inherit," and offers biblical life coaching and weekly teleconferences. Her individual life coaching is available for a suggested donation of $65 per 50-minute session.

She lists her contact address as being in Cody, Wyoming, which is also the town in which West owns his 4,000-acre West Lake Ranch.

On her bio page, Tidball writes, "I have various degrees in mental health and criminal justice. I worked as a mental health therapist for ten years and then shifted into life coaching. This seemed a good transition helping people get 'unstuck' in their lives using biblical principles and wisdom."

Forbes states that Tidball is 57, and that during a recent teleconference, she claimed she did not "watch news."

The website also lists Tidball as running an online Bible study program using the nonprofit name "Abundant Ministries" and says she previously served as an executive director of the Bright Futures Mentoring Program.

West has not previously mentioned Tidball in interviews, and it is unclear how they originally connected.

ET has reached out to Tidball for comment on West's announcement and campaign.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian ‘Fully Supports’ Kanye West’s Presidential Run, Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kanye West Says He Had COVID-19 and No Longer Supports President Trump

Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish Joke About Kanye's Presidential Run

Kanye West Is 'Serious' About Running for President, Source Says

Related Gallery