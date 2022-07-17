Kanye West No Longer Headlining Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi Steps in

Kid Cudi is stepping in to headline Rolling Loud Miami after Kanye “Ye” West pulled out of the three-day festival. Rolling Loud made the announcement on Twitter Sunday, sharing that West's departure was due to circumstances "outside" of their control.

"Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome

@KiDCuDi!," they tweeted alongside a photo of the festival's updated line-up, which sees Cudi as Friday night's headliner.

Kicking off July 22, the music festival will see Future, Kendrick Lamar, Saweetie and many more hit the stage at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

In a statement shared with Deadline, Rolling Loud co-founders, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, gave additional insight into West’s last-minute departure.

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing," they said in the joint statement. "This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store."

Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi! pic.twitter.com/HpPfKyf2LU — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 17, 2022

The move is an interesting one given Cudi and West's extensive history. Cudi and West had a public falling out over Cudi's friendship with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson -- who is famously dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West shared a since-deleted post featuring him, Cudi, Davidson and Timothée Chalamet having dinner. On the picture, from the dinner, West put a big red ex over Davidson’s face.

"I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK," West wrote next to the since-deleted post. "THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER." Earlier in the evening, West shared that Cudi would not be on his Donda 2 album after he appeared to continue his friendship with Davidson.

"Just so everyones knows Cudi will not be on DONDA because he’s friends with you know who we all speak in Billie language now."

Cudi took to the comments to defend himself, writing, "too bad I don’t want to be on your album you fu**n dinosaur hahaha," adding, "everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you. Ima pray you 4 brother."

The rant against Cudi was just one of many in West's ongoing Instagram attack on Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, Billie Eilish and more.

Prior to their falling out, West had helped launch Cudi’s career after signing him to his Good Music label in 2008. Cudi’s first three studio releases Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and Indicud were released under the imprint before his departure from Good Music in 2013.

In 2018, the pair released a self-titled collaborative album as the duo Kids See Ghosts and earlier this year, worked on a track on Pusha T’s album, It’s Almost Dry, which Cudi said would be his last with West, following their severed friendship.

