Kanye West Relates to UK Mourners: 'I Lost My Queen Too'

Kanye “Ye” West says he can feel the pain of the people in the U.K -- following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sunday, the “Touch the Sky” rapper took to his Instagram to share how much he can relate to their loss.

“LONDON I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL I LOST MY QUEEN TOO,” the 45-year-old GRAMMY-winning rapper wrote on his Instagram stories.

Ye didn’t add anymore context. However, fans believe the rapper was talking about his split from ex, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West/Instagram

The Kardashians star filed to divorce the Yeezy founder in February 2021, following six years of marriage. Since then, the pair have been in private -- and at times public -- battles when it comes to the matters of the dissolution of their marriage.

Ye famously took to social media to challenge and poke fun at Kim’s relationship with Saturday Night Live alum, Pete Davidson. The pair ultimately ended their brief romance in August.

The queen's recent death might be on Ye's mind since he is currently in London. Vogue magazine filmed him backstage at Burberry's spring 2023 collection, giving model Irina Shayk a hug and chatting with model Bella Hadid. Shayk and Ye had previously been romantically linked after they spent his birthday in France together. And Hadid is a longtime pal of Kardashian's younger sister, Kendall Jenner.

Ye’s post comes after he sat down for one of his first major interviews since his divorce and apologized to his estranged wife and defended himself as a co-parent to their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," he said during the interview with Good Morning America.

"But also ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

Instagram/@kimkardashian

The designer compared his struggles with Kim to his ongoing battle with Gap. "I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing," he explained.

"It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There's a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination."

Ye also stressed the importance of his children attending his private school, the Donda Academy -- which is named after his late mother.

"I'm their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It's not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also," he said. "Men's voices matter."

