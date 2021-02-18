Still holding on to the symbol of his love? Amid speculation that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are headed for a divorce, the music icon doesn't seem ready to give up on his wedding ring.

West was spotted rocking the shiny wedding band on his finger while out and about in Malibu on Wednesday, as seen in photos published by Page Six.

West was seen rocking a head-to-toe white ensemble while holding his cellphone in his hand, making his ring finger, and his gold wedding band, clearly visible.

The snapshots come one day after a source told ET that Kardashian is "extremely stressed out" as she and West try to keep their marital troubles private.

"Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids," the source said. "Kim is extremely stressed out right now between taking care of their children, studying to become a lawyer and figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state."

"She is doing her best to hold it together," ET's source added, "but it has been overwhelming."

Meanwhile, Kardashian notably posed sans wedding ring back in January in new promotional posts for her Skims clothing line, which were posted to Instagram.

Speculation that Kim and Kanye could be heading for a split sparked in January. A source told ET earlier this month that while Kim is prepared to divorce Kanye, she isn't rushing through the process and wants what's best for the family.

According to that source, the pair is on solid and amicable terms, though Kim is ready for any decision she needs to make -- especially when it comes to the well-being of their children. She and Kanye have four kids together -- 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

"The kids don't know much of what's going on because they are young, but also this isn't new to them," the source said. "Kim and Kanye have always been so busy traveling and in and out that Kanye not being there isn't shocking. At the end of the day, Kim and Kanye will do what is best for their kids and are on great terms as parents."

