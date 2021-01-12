As the divorce speculation continues, Kim Kardashian West returned to Instagram on Monday and opted not to wear any sort of ring or band on her wedding finger.

In new promotional posts for her Skims line, the 40-year-old reality star posed in hose and bras while sitting on the floor of her closet. In one particularly telling photo, she holds her hand up to her face, showing off a bare ring finger.

Later in the day, Kim shared some throwback pics of her and childhood pal Allison Statter to celebrate her friend's birthday. In the photos, the mother of four is wearing the slim band she had taken to sporting on her ring finger.

Things aren't looking good for the future of Kim and Kanye West's marriage.

A source previously told ET, "Kim has tried everything she can to make things work with Kanye but it’s not working. Kim has held on to the relationship in hopes of a change and for the sake of the kids, but all signs are pointing to divorce.”

