Kanye West To Debut New 'Nebuchadnezzar' Opera -- Get All the Details!

Kanye West is not slowing down!

The rapper's recently announced opera, Nebuchadnezzar, is coming to the Hollywood Bowl, and it tells a tale that seems to mirror elements of West's own life and his recent rediscovery of his dedication to God.

The title refers to the Biblical ruler who presided over the Babylonian Empire from c. 605 BC to c. 562 BC, and appears in the Book of Daniel. According to a press release for the event, the story is "set in the 6th century" and "recounts Nebuchadnezzar’s transition from wicked, imperious, self-declared ruler to a true believer who finds salvation in his faith."

"West conceived of this opera as an expression of his commitment to both his faith and ever-expanding musical palette," the release added, explaining that the opera will include elements of opera, modern dance gospel and fine art in an attempt by the artist to build a "bridge between these art forms."

Nebuchadnezzar -- which West first announced earlier this week -- is directed by Vanessa Beecroft and features music by West's Sunday Service, as well as Peter Collins and Infinity's Song. Tickets are available now.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

The 42-year-old artist also revealed this week that, less than a month after releasing his new album, Jesus Is King, he is hard at work on a follow-up -- and he's enlisted a fellow heavy-hitter for some help.

"Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon," he captioned an image of him and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre in the studio together.

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

Over the weekend, the "Water" rapper met with pastor Joel Osteen at his Houston, Texas, megachurch. There, Osteen and West hosted a service together and the rapper discussed his faith.

"I know that God's been calling me for a long time," West told the congregation, adding that "the devil's been distracting me" for a long time as well. However, he's found his true calling -- and it's not money or fame, but rather being "in service to God."

Later, West said that despite all of "that arrogance and cockiness" people have seen him exhibit in the past, "Jesus has won the victory" and he's now dedicated himself to the Lord.

"Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him," West said with a beaming smile.

See more on the rapper below.

