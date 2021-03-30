It's a battle of the Kardashian sisters versus the Jenner sisters, in a high-stakes volleyball game where bragging rights are on the line. In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian face off against Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to prove which side of the family is "more genetically gifted."

"The Kardashians versus the Jenners?" Khloe suggests before the sisters take their places on either side of the volleyball net. "But let me serve. I don't know if you know what you're doing," a competitive Kendall says to her sister.

After years of the Jenner sisters calling themselves more athletic and genetically gifted than their older sisters, Kim and Khloe are ready to put the myth to rest.

"As siblings, we're always competitive, but Kendall has been talking about how the Jenners are genetically gifted, and this is something that makes my blood boil," Kim confesses.

"We are not genetically gifted," Khloe admits. "But we have fought harder to be athletes, to work out, to have a routine."

"We are the true athletes here," Kim adds.

The sisters volley back and forth with a little sibling name-calling thrown in, and to the Jenner sisters' surprise, the Kardashians take home the "W." But that hasn't convinced Kendall that Kim and Khloe are any more athletic than her and Kylie.

"When it comes to sports, I do like to win," Kendall says. "My dad just had so much faith in Kylie and I when it came to being athletic. We grew up daddy's girls with those Olympic genes. The Jenners, we have it in us."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on E!

RELATED CONTENT

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She'll Be on Final Season of 'KUWTK'

'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian's Family Worries as Kanye West Posts 'Frustrating' Tweets

Kendall Jenner Calls Out Kris Jenner for Tweet Implying She's Pregnant

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West's 'Frustrating' Tweets This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery